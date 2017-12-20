Blake Steinhoff

Lisa Marais and Eric Steinhoff of Dallas are pleased to announce the birth of their miracle son, Blake Austin Steinhoff. Blake was born at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 21.5 inches in length.

Welcoming Blake is his proud older brother Connor, grandparents Lynn and Charles Marais of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Paul and Joan Steinhoff of Dallas. Excited uncles and aunts Graeme and Jacqui Marais, Jonathan and Erin Faflik and Mark and Carrie Blankenship and cousin Levi are all celebrating Blake’s arrival. Fortunately, 99-year old great-grandmother Cleta Ortloff was able to meet her great-grandson before passing on November 25, 2017.