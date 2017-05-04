BMW Dallas Marathon launches new features

Registration for the 47th running of the BMW Dallas Marathon launched Monday at bmwdallasmarathon.com.

In addition to the marathon, half marathon, and SMU Cox School of Business Relay is the debut BMW Weekend Series, a competitive 5K and 10K race held Dec. 9 during the marathon weekend.

Participants who register early may enter the BMW Dallas Marathon or Half Marathon field for the same price (starting at $89). Participants can also register a five-person relay team for the SMU Cox School of Business Relay for $299, or for the Saturday 5K and 10K races at $39. For $149, individuals can choose to take on the BMW Weekend Series; interested runners must complete the 5K or 10K on Dec. 9 and the marathon or half marathon the following day.

BMW Weekend Series participants will earn a bonus medal, a signature BMW Weekend Series jacket, and other exclusive BMW Dallas Marathon race weekend benefits.

“We are excited to expand our race weekend events this year," said Paul Lambert, president of the BMW Dallas Marathon. "With the addition of the 5K and 10K races, and the BMW Weekend Series, we will provide our marathon and half marathon participants with a competitive two-day race series. In addition, our goal with the 5k and 10k races is to invite new participants to experience the thrill of marathon weekend at shorter race distances, making the weekend exciting for all."

The marathon will be held on Dec. 10, 2017. On June 1, registration prices will increase to $119, and the SMU Cox School of Business Relay and weekend series prices will increase to $399 and $189, respectively.

For additional information or to register, visit bwmdallasmarathon.com.

About the Dallas Marathon

The Dallas Marathon is a nonprofit organization with a focus on promoting health and physical fitness through running events and related activities. Dating back to 1971, the organization hosts year-round events culminating with Dallas’ largest and Texas’ oldest running marathon: the BMW Dallas Marathon.

The racecourse highlights iconic Dallas landmarks and is recognized as the official marathon of the city of Dallas. Since naming a primary beneficiary in 1997, the Dallas Marathon has donated more than $3.9 million to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.