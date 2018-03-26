Highland Park Library Closed on March 31

The Highland Park Harvey R. "Bum" Bright Library will be closed Saturday, March 31, for Easter weekend.

The Library will resume normal hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 3.

You can still check out eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, and digital magazines on the library’s website and access online databases. All you need is your library card number and PIN, which is the last four digits of your library card number.

You may return library materials to the book drop on St. Johns Drive.

For more information on the Library’s hours and/or downloadable materials, please visit www.hplibrary.info or call 214-559-9400 Tuesday - Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.