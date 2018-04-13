HP Tops Forney to Claim 15-5A Lead

In a battle of District 15-5A co-leaders, Highland Park earned perhaps its most critical victory of the season by holding off Forney 2-1 on Thursday at Scotland Yard.

Scots pitcher Clayton Rejebian out-dueled Forney’s Jonathan Childress, a Texas A&M signee, as HP extended its winning streak to five games overall and seven games in district play.

The Scots (12-11, 8-1) are now in sole possession of the 15-5A lead, a half-game ahead of Wylie East and one game up on the Jackrabbits heading into Saturday’s rematch in Forney. HP will meet Royse City, another playoff contender, in a pair of games next week.

Last week, the Scots secured a pair of tight, low-scoring wins over Mesquite Poteet. They have scored more than five runs just twice in nine district games.