Mercury One Studios To Host Pop Up Museum

Mercury One Studios in Irving is curating the Rights & Responsibilities pop-up museum from June 15 - 17.

The temporary exhibition will focus on documents and artifacts that reveal the rights and responsibilities of American citizens - delving into what makes America the most innovative nation – Our Constitution and Bill of Rights and the stories and events of how we have interpreted them for good and for bad.

Such artifacts include a draft of the Declaration of Independence, Darth Vader's helmet from the 1977 Star Wars movie and Mary Todd Lincoln's mourning dress.

Glenn Beck, David Barton, Jeffy Fisher, Brad Staggs, Doc Thompson, and Stu Burguiere will lead private tours through the museum, each providing their own perspective on citizen's rights and responsibilities.

