NEC Donates New Computer Lab to Young Women’s Leadership School

Students at Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, a member of Young Women’s Preparatory Network (YWPN), are able learn STEM more effectively in a newly remodeled computer lab for middle school students donated by the NEC Foundation of America. NEC redesigned the space and donated equipment.

To celebrate the new lab, the school will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 14 at the campus.

During a tour of the school, NEC Corporation of America CEO Shinsuke Takahashi noticed the outdated computer lab and robotics room and decided that his company needed to help. Last year, they supplied a completely renovated lab for the high school students. After seeing the impact it made to the STEM programming, it was clear the next step was to address the middle school.

“This partnership has been incredibly beneficial for our girls," said Lynn McBee, YWPN CEO. "The equipment was so thoughtfully picked out by the NEC team in order to give students the ultimate educational experience. The wonderful thing about this type of learning is that it will inspire these girls to work in STEM fields in the future.”

About YWPN:

Founded in 2002, the Young Women’s Preparatory Network is a nonprofit agency that partners with public school districts in Texas to operate the largest network of all-girls, public, college preparatory schools in the nation. The organization provides funding and other resources to eight Texas schools with more than 4,500 students in 6th through 12th grade. Each YWPN school features a STEM-focused curriculum and is largely attended by economically disadvantaged students.

In 2016-17, the network’s 259 graduates received offers of more than $37.5 million in academic and merit scholarships.

More information can be found at http://youngwomensprep.org/.