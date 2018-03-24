Newspaper Staff Lists Neighborhood Favorites

Thank you, dear readers, for voting for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

I enjoyed seeing which restaurants, shops, and other businesses and destinations you identified as among your favorites and noticed some places my wife and I still definitely need to check out (here’s looking at you Snider Plaza Antique Shops).

The People Newspapers staff also decided to return the favor by sharing some of our favorite area locations. Please forgive us for taking some poetic license and in many cases making up our own categories:

William Taylor, editor

Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests: George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Facebook photo of father-in-law behind the Oval Office desk for the win!



Best Place to Take My Wife, the French Teacher: Edith’s French Bistro in Mockingbird Station. Don’t let the sweets on display tempt you to skip breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The savory menu offerings are as good as the desserts.

Best Civic Organization: Rotary Club of the Park Cities. A Fourth of July parade and meetings at Maggiano’s Little Italy!

Pat Martin, publisher

Best Place To Walk Your Dog: My late dog, Beau, and I loved following Hackberry Creek through Davis and Prather Parks by Highland Park Department of Public Safety up to Beverly Drive. Beautiful homes, inviting green spaces, and great squirrel chasing.

Best Place To Hang Out At The Bar And Get A Great Healthy Meal: Origin Kitchen + Bar. My husband and I like to sit at the bar and eat, especially when a restaurant is busy. You can usually find two seats at the bar. We enjoy visiting with an entertaining bartender, who’ll sometimes give you a taste of a new drink he or she is trying out.

Bianca R. Montez, assistant editor

Best Place To Eat: Flower Child. It’s the perfect place for just about anyone with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. Their Mother Earth bowl is life.

Best Brunch: Blatt Beer & Table at Preston Hollow Village has such an impressive yet simplified brunch menu. Their portions are massive and their price tags are skinny – especially on the libations menu.

Imani Chet Lytle, production assistant

Best Place to Bike: Katy Trail, because it’s a long enough bike trail to enjoy some great Dallas scenery and plenty of food/drink pit stops along the way.

Best Place to Sit and Drink Coffee: Royal Blue Grocery. It’s a chill enough place to read a book and/or people watch if you’re feeling a little nosey.

Best Instagrammable Location: Mockingbird Station. Plenty of hip places in the shopping center to make your followers think you’re living your best life!

Rebecca Young, advertising account executive

Best Weeknight Dinner: True Food Kitchen. Healthy with a great atmosphere. Who needs pasta when you have their Spaghetti Squash casserole?

Best Weekend Brunch: Kuby’s. Possibly one of the most charming spots in the Park Cities. I have great memories of going to Kuby’s as a kid, and now I love a casual breakfast at the bar and perusing around the European market afterward. Extra points at Christmas.

Best Place To Find Something For Your Home: Clutter Antiques on Lovers Lane. Jan has a great eye, and her store is a well-curated collection of European pieces and paintings that don’t feel too stuffy.

Kate Martin, senior advertising account executive

Best Burger And Fries: Burger House on Hillcrest.

Best Milkshake: Highland Park Pharmacy.

Best Place To Buy A Kids Birthday Gift: Learning Express on Lovers. They wrap it for free.

Best Place To Buy A Gift On The Go: Swoozie’s. They also wrap it for free.

Madeline Stull, marketing intern

Best Place To Get Your Nails Done: Mini Luxe Highland Park. Cute nail salon with MiniLuxe made nail polishes!

Best Juice Bar: Buda Juice in Mockingbird Station is a great post-workout treat! They have a large variety of juices, and they also are served in a reusable glass bottle.

Best Place to Shop Local: Highland Park Village Local Artisan Market is a great place for all ages! Incredible food, artisan home goods, and unique clothing pieces.

Best Place for Trendy Fitnesswear: Bandier in Highland Park Village has incredible luxury activewear.