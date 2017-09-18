NorthPark Prepares Pumpkin Patch

The troves of pumpkins and gourds arriving at NorthPark Center every year are a sure sign that fall is here.

Visitors of all ages are invited to get into the autumn spirit by exploring NorthPark’s Pumpkin Patch on display beginning Oct. 14.

The Pumpkin Patch sprawls across CenterPark Garden and features a vibrant 1.4-acre garden with more than 25 varietals of gourds, corn, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

Added to the fall fun is ArtROCKS! – NorthPark’s arts and education initiative that fosters children’s understanding of the arts through hands-on projects inspired by some of the world’s most famous artists. Children will discover the work of Roy Lichtenstein, an American artist whose comic book-inspired work helped define the pop art movement of the 1960s.

In addition to creating art projects with Dallas-based artists, families will enjoy: