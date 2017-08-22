Crime Reports: Aug. 14 – 19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ALL TALK, NO ANSWER

A man was attempting to parallel park his 2007 Ford Edge in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue when another driver in a 2011 Chevy Silverado struck his vehicle. The driver of the Chevy got out and confronted the man, but went into his residence and would not answer the door when the police arrived. He could be seen from the second floor looking out the window, however.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

Police responded to a report at 10:59 a.m. in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue from a man who said he had been the target of identity theft. After receiving a collection call from Home Depot for an $882 balance, and discovering that his name had been used to open Lowe’s and Wal-Mart accounts, he found a letter in his junk mail from his old dentist’s office in Austin stating they had a security breach and that some of their patient’s personal information had been compromised.

15 Tuesday

A 44-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication at 2:57 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lindenwood Avenue.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 11 a.m. for public intoxication in the 40 block of HPSV.

At 2 p.m., police arrested a woman in the 3100 block of Saint Johns Drive for running a stop sign, having four Class C warrants, and driving while her license was invalid.

At 9:36 p.m., a witness reported a popping sound after he saw an unknown man get out of an older model red or maroon pickup truck and walk up to his neighbor’s Yukon 4500 block of Livingston Avenue. The owner of the Yukon, who was out of town at the time, said nothing was stolen, but the vehicle had been rummaged through and there was $300 to $500 worth of damage on the back hatch.

Between 9 p.m. Aug. 15 and 7:10 a.m., Aug. 16, the side view mirrors were taken off a white 2009 Chevy Silverado parked in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue. The mirrors are valued at about $400 a piece.

16 Wednesday

Between 9 p.m. Aug. 15 and 7: 45 a.m. Aug. 16, a glass insert was stolen out of a side mirror on a 2017 GMC 1500 pickup in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue.

17 Thursday

Police arrested a 21-year-old at 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of High School Drive for possession of a controlled substance.

A Spectra Precision Laser Level valued at $2,000 was reported stolen from a construction site somewhere between 11 a.m. Aug. 12 and 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Highland Park Shopping Village.

Between 8 p.m. Aug. 16 and noon Aug. 17, the tailgate was stolen off a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

18 Friday

A Cedar Hill resident was arrested between 4:10 p.m. and 4:17 p.m. for a Class C warrant from another agency and marijuana possession over two ounces in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

19 Saturday

A woman discovered her 2011 BMW 535 had been broken into between 7:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. while she was at Honor Bar in the Highland Park Shopping Village. Items stolen from the vehicle included an $800 Gucci bag, $2,200 Movado watch, U.S. Passport, two checkbooks, and assorted personal papers.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

Two men were arrested after shoplifting $865 worth of personal hygiene products at 9:20 a.m. from CVS Pharmacy at 6709 Preston Road, including numerous cans of men’s Rogaine, Bed Head and CHI hair products, various brands of lotion, and more.

A woman reported shoplifting of an unknown value of items from the CVS at Snider Plaza.

After reports of a disturbance, police arrested a man for assault/family violence at 1:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of University Boulevard.

15 Tuesday

The driver’s side window was broken on a 2012 Volvo X Series in the 2600 block at Westminster Avenue. More than $3,000 worth of work items were stolen, including a laptop, three iPhone 6 cell phones, and several credit cards.

16 Wednesday

The rear passenger side window of a 2016 Infiniti QX was smashed between 2:30 p.m. and 6:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane. A Balenciaga tote valued at $1,900 was taken, and damages to the vehicle are estimated at $600.

18 Friday

A 26-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he struck a parked vehicle at 6:24 a.m. in the 3900 block of Northwest Parkway.

19 Saturday

A 25-year-old male was arrested for possession of cocaine at 2:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of SMU Boulevard.

Between Aug. 16 and 11:34 a.m. Aug. 19, $1,500 worth of power tools were taken from the storage shed at a residence in the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue.

At approximately noon, officers stopped a 2002 Chevy Silverado for disregarding a traffic signal in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue. The driver was arrested after police discovered a package of marijuana in his vehicle.

An estimated $1,050 worth of yard tools were stolen from a truck bed in the 3900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.