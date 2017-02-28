Police Reports: Feb. 20-26

SKULDUGGERIES OF THE WEEK: MIRROR, MIRROR Between the evening of Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. Feb. 24, one or more thieves took both outside rearview mirrors off a 2005 black Chevrolet Suburban parked in a driveway in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive and both mirrors off a gray 2017 Nissan Armada parked in front of a house in the 3500 block of Cornell Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK 21 TUESDAY

Between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21, one or more persons entered a silver Nissan Altima rental car parked at Highland Park Village and took a $280 leather Fossil satchel containing a $400 Dell laptop computer, $130 wireless Jaybird headphones, two credit cards, a checkbook and a $75 key fob for a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. 26 SUNDAY

Between 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 8 a.m. Feb. 26, a black 2016 Cannondale mountain bicycle with 16-inch wheels was removed from the closed garage of a house in the 3600 block of Princeton Avenue.