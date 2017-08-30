Refinancing Could Bring Even More Upgrades to HP Village

Highland Park Village, already undergoing renovations to make room for more retail and a private club, has secured more funds to invest in the premier shopping center.

D Magazine and other media has reported this week on the refinancing of the center, which was purchase in 2009 by a family partnership that includes Ray Washburne and his wife and her sister.

Citing Dallas County deed records, D Magazine reported that the new loan by TH Real Estate, an investment affiliate of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, totals $225 million—or $54 million more than the 2009 purchase price.

Washburne released a statement saying the new loan would be used “to invest in our property for decades to come.”

