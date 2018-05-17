Registration Open For Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase

It's not too late to register your collectible for the 2nd annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase at Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

Park Place Dealerships’ Selection Committee has opened registration for the Oct. 13 luxury lifestyle event.

“We were thrilled with the cars that participated in our inaugural event last year,” said Jed Siddle, Park Place Premier Collection Parts Manager and a member of the Selection Committee for the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase.

“This year, we are expanding the Collectors Showcase onto the fairway of the TPC Four Seasons Championship golf course. We’ve increased the number of classes and the number of awards as well. We’ll also have a Club Concours for car clubs to participate and engage with other car enthusiasts.”

Trophies designed by Dallas sculptor Brad Oldham, best known for the Traveling Man installation in Deep Ellum, will be awarded to Best of Show, Chairman’s Choice and Salesmanship Club Choice winners.

Awards will be given to Best In Class winners in each of the 10 classes. Trophies will also be awarded for First and Second Place winners in each class.

To submit a vehicle for consideration, visit luxurysupercarshowcase.com and click on Register Vehicle.

Registration forms must be received no later than Aug. 3.

The luxury lifestyle event benefits the Momentous Institute, owned and operated by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1920, which is committed to building and repairing social and emotional health for children.

Each year, the organization serves more than 6,000 children and family members through its nationally acclaimed Momentous School and innovative Therapeutic Services.

Last year’s inaugural event featured more than 100 cars from private collectors in the Collector’s Showcase, including a 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra once owned by Carroll Shelby, a ‘54 Jaguar XK120SE, ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible, ‘60 Porsche 356B Roadster, ’71 DeTomaso Pantera, ‘72 Fiat Dino Spider, 2010 Aston Martin DBS, 2015 Lamborghini Huracan, among others.

The 2018 event will feature fashion from Highland Park Village, live music, specialty boutiques, and a Kid’s Concours area presented by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, featuring the North Texas Diecast Collectors Club’s interactive Hot Wheels track, freshly popped popcorn, soda pop truck, and games.

Many of Dallas’ favorite food trucks will also be on scene providing a vast array of delicious options.