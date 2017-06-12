AFP Names Philanthropy Day Honorees

The Greater Dallas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals announced its 2017 National Philanthropy Day Award honorees. They will be recognized during the 32nd annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Nov. 10 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Dallas.

2017 National Philanthropy Day Honorees:

Outstanding Philanthropist - Sandra & Henry Estess

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser - Lynn McBee

Outstanding Foundation - The Hersh Foundation

Outstanding Corporation - Neiman Marcus

Outstanding Youth In Philanthropy - Micah Pinson

Outstanding Fundraising Executive - Pagett Gosslee, CFRE

Special Recognition Award - Terry Simmons (posthumous)

For more information, visit afpdallas.org.