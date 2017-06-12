AFP Names Philanthropy Day Honorees

The Greater Dallas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals announced its 2017 National Philanthropy Day Award honorees. They will be recognized during the 32nd annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Nov. 10 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Dallas.
2017 National Philanthropy Day Honorees:
Outstanding Philanthropist - Sandra & Henry Estess
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser - Lynn McBee
Outstanding Foundation - The Hersh Foundation
Outstanding Corporation - Neiman Marcus
Outstanding Youth In Philanthropy - Micah Pinson
Outstanding Fundraising Executive - Pagett Gosslee, CFRE
Special Recognition Award - Terry Simmons (posthumous)
For more information, visit afpdallas.org.