Bob Stone joins Veritex Community Bank

Texas banking veteran and real estate executive Bob Stone has joined Veritex Community Bank as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending.

Stone has over 35 years of banking and real estate experience. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma, and began his banking career at First Republic Bank in Dallas. After leaving First Republic, he entered the real estate industry and worked in various capacities before joining Dallas-based Guaranty Bank. He later worked for Capmark Finance, and was responsible for capital raising and advisory services for commercial real estate clients. Most recently, he has been with E2M Partners, a real estate private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas.

“Our merger with Sovereign Bank expands our market beyond the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and we are positioned to bring new opportunities to the table,” Veritex president and CEO Malcolm Holland said. “Bob has been in the banking world for a long time. He will be a huge asset to the Veritex Bank family and to the communities we serve.”