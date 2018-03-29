Boutique Agency Sells Land in Uptown’s Oak Lawn District



An 8-unit luxury townhome project is expected to break ground on one of the last vacant tracts of land in Uptown's Oak Lawn District.

The Crescent Collections project is slated to begin in the coming months.

Range Realty Advisors, a boutique commercial real estate brokerage located in Uptown Dallas, is behind the sale of the .84-acre tract of land located on the northeast corner of Brown Street and Hood Street, two blocks north of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

The property was one of the last remaining tracts of land in the Oak Lawn market area.

"Turtle Creek Infill was a very strategic land asset within the Oak Lawn District, which has been one of the most sought-after markets within the urban core of Dallas," said Dillon Cook, a Founding Partner of Range Realty Advisors. "We've all been experiencing the high demand in the housing market. With the continued growth of Dallas, we're seeing a healthy trend for additional townhomes as an alternative to traditional single-family product.

"This proposed development will contribute to the continued Uptown revitalization efforts and we are excited to see it succeed."

The deal closed March 15.