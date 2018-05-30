Bow Tie Pop-Up With Designer BowTie Mike

With Father's Day quickly approaching, a bow tow pop-up shop might make it easier to find dad that perfect gift.

Luxury bow tie designer BowTie Mike will host a pre-Father’s Day pop-up from 5 to 8 p.m. June 6.

The pop-up will feature a wide selection of the luxury bow ties, with some made onsite by BowTie Mike.

Founder of BowTie Mike, Michael Williams, started out creating bow ties from snack packages. Williams has since caught the attention of celebrity clients including, Denzel Washington and Grammy award winner Bilal.

These one-of-a-kind bow ties will be found at the AC Hotel – Dallas Downtown.