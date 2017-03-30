Building the Brand One Burger at a Time

A family-owned neighborhood favorite from Richardson has arrived in Turtle Creek Village.

After opening the first Haystack Burgers and Barley in their Richardson neighborhood, Kevin and Jenny Galvan knew they wanted to grow their brand and that Dallas was where they wanted to be.

Kevin said he is excited about the demographics and high density of people in the area. Jenny hopes the new location becomes a special part of the surrounding neighborhoods and communities.

“We love how Richardson has such a neighborhood feel, and we thought we created something very special with that, so we wanted to recreate that here,” she said.

Haystack, named by their youngest daughter, is the Galvans’ second restaurant. After closing Ricardo’s Tex-Mex in 2009, they attempted to take a break from the restaurant business, but they soon found themselves longing to return to the industry they love.

With years of experience, the Galvans always knew that if they opened another restaurant it would be centered around burgers.

“Even in our neighborhood, we wanted a place we like where we would go eat so we developed it for us,” Jenny said. “We developed a concept where we would go.”

Together, Kevin and Jenny created the menu with simplicity and quality in mind, focusing on simple food that tastes great. The restaurant has no freezers or microwaves, so all products are brought in fresh.

The couple hopes to set Haystack apart by offering a variety of options to satisfy all tastes. According to Kevin, the appetizers set Haystack apart from other burger places. Options include ranchero chicken stuffed jalapeños, fried pickles, and mozzarella sticks along with local staples chips and queso, guacamole, and salsa. The menu also features fresh salads and sandwiches, and even a few favorites from the Galvans’ Tex-Mex days.

“There’s a lot of love going into our appetizers, along with our burgers and salads,” Kevin said.

Haystack also features an extensive craft beer selection with 12 hyperlocal draft beers and more than 50 American craft beers. Those looking for a frosty twist can try the signature Haymaker, a frozen concoction of Maker’s Mark, orange juice, lemonade, and iced tea.

The couple said the new location gives them another opportunity to share good food and good times with everyone who walks through the doors.

“We want our brand to be us, our staff, and building relationships instead of just being another restaurant,” Kevin said.