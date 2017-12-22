Comings and Goings

COMING SOON

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

Mockingbird Station

The Bishop Arts grilled cheese factory plans to open its second location mid-January. The restaurant boasts 18 different on-menu specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, such as The Dude, a childhood kickback filled with lean ground beef, original Manwich Sloppy Joe sauce, and aged white cheddar on grilled sourdough bread.

Target

Preston Center

The retail giant is opening a store about half its normal size this summer near shoppers in Preston Hollow and the Park Cities. The 54,700-square-foot store is a first for Dallas and is designed to fit in urban areas where a traditional store wouldn’t fit. Merchandise will be tailored to the area, and groceries will include fresh produce and grab-and-go items, snacks, and quick meal solutions.

NOW OPEN

Native Realty

3232 McKinney Ave., Suite 890

Imagine being able to search the Dallas home market, go on 3D virtual reality tours, and submit an offer letter all on your cellphone. Created by local luxury real estate veterans Josh Ellis and Gene Taylor, the technology-based real estate brokerage firm app is now downloading in the Google Play and iOS stores.

Skratch

Tackling your to-do list is about to get easier thanks to a mobile app designed by Dallas entrepreneur and father of two teenage daughters, Scott Bennett. The app connects University Park teens with gigs that match their skills sets – think tech help, dog walking, and tutoring. The app takes care of payment once the job is completed and teenagers get rated, so they can build profiles as reliable workers.