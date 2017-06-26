Comings and Goings

Now Open

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road

Republic Texas Tavern recently opened in North Dallas. This Texas-themed, bar-centric restaurant comes from John Kinzer, who helped open Barley House, and Scott Smith, a restaurant industry veteran. Texas products will be available as often as possible on a menu featuring classic dishes with Texas flair. Burgers and bourbon are the mainstays at this new casual hangout open daily from 11 a.m.

Shinola

NorthPark Center

The newest location of Shinola Detroit opened June 12 at NorthPark Center. Known for beautifully crafted timepieces and soft leather bags, Shinola is located between Warby Parker and Sam Edelman on level one of NorthPark. The store adds to the Detroit-based company’s growing number of brick-and-mortar locations around the country.

TreeHouse

8021 Walnut Hill Lane

Sustainable home improvement store TreeHouse opened June 1 in the Hill development near the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and North Central Expressway. This is the Austin-based store’s second location, featuring eco-friendly products designed to promote sustainable, environment-friendly homes.

Coming Soon



Street’s Fine Chicken

Forest Lane and Inwood Road

Street’s Fine Chicken will open its second location at the end of July. The fast-casual restaurant bills itself as a “southern chicken house serving classic comfort dishes with a French flair.” Popular menu items include roasted and toasted chicken, French fried chicken, and black-eyed peas. The restaurant also features handcrafted cocktails, a boutique wine list, and local craft beers.

Under New Management

Hilton Dallas Park Cities

5954 Luther Lane

The Hilton Dallas Park Cities Hotel was purchased by a new Dallas-based investment fund called Woodbine Development Corporation. This was the inaugural acquisition of the corporation’s Woodbine Legacy Investments, a real estate fund capitalized by select family offices, foundations, and institutions. The fund represents $250 million in purchasing power, and will be used to acquire and invest in hospitality assets across the country.

Moving Soon

CityVet

6025 Royal Lane

CityVet at 6025 Royal Lane will move to a new location in August at 11661 Preston Road. The veterinary medical chain has eight North Texas locations and plans to open three more.



Now Closed



Macaroni Grill

5858 W. Northwest Highway

The Northwest Highway location of Romano’s Macaroni Grill, along with two other Dallas-area locations, closed in May. Company representatives blamed high rent prices for the closure. The Italian food chain has recently closed other locations in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Missouri, and North Carolina.



Cedar Grove

4123 Cedar Springs Road

After its popular monthly Drag Brunch on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, Cedar Grove shut down without warning. The restaurant was gutted the following week, and its website has already been deleted. Cedar Grove was a concept from Tim McEneny’s restaurant management group, NL Group, that took the place of DISH Cedar Grove in 2016.

Compiled by Joshua Baethge and Hannah Kirkpatrick