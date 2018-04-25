Crow Collection of Asian Art Temporarily Closed

The Crow Collection of Asian Art will be closed through Monday, May 7, for the safety of the collection and comfort of guests due to demolition work required by the Trammell Crow Center redevelopment project, officials said.

The Lotus Shop, located at 2112 Flora St., will remain open and is currently offering a 20% discount on any one item for all shoppers (excludes trunk shows and sale items).

While the museum is closed, weekday wellness classes will take place Monday through Friday at noon on the 35th floor of Trammell Crow Center at 2001 Ross Ave., Suite 3550. The Lotus Shop is also hosting a trunk show for Julie Cohn Design this Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 from noon-5 p.m.

NOTE: The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, for the Asian Festival at Klyde Warren Park.

After May 7, the Crow Collection of Asian Art is open Tuesdays through Sundays (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and is closed on Mondays. Admission is always free. The museum is located at 2010 Flora St. For more information, please visit crowcollection.org or call 214-979-6430.