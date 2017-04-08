Dallas Academy Opens Second Location

The Dallas Academy of Music and Performing Arts (DAMPA) has opened a second studio around the corner from its original location on Milton Avenue.

DAMPA’s new Snider Plaza premises house multiple classrooms for music and performance courses.

“More space means we can do more awesome things,” owner Lisa Jenkins said. “Since the opening of Studio B, we have introduced some amazing courses.”

She had many ideas for new and stimulating classes that no other school was offering, but needed more space to accommodate them, Jenkins said.

The school recently sold out all five nights of its first musical, School of Rock Jr. An additional show was later added to accommodate the demand. In addition to housing musical theater courses, the new studio also hosts beginner tap/jazz and Adult Rock the Barre.

Jenkins said she founded DAMPA because she did not think there was another place like it in Dallas. Her goal was to create a place that nurtured talent.

“I felt like there was a real need in Dallas for a performing arts school that could grow musicians, songwriters, singers, actors, and all under one roof, and from the very beginning stages,” Jenkins said.

DAMPA offers private music lessons as well as musical theater, acting, dance, and early childhood group classes.

One popular offering is the “music, mommy, and me” class, in which babies as young as 6 months old are encouraged to participate. There are also adult dance classes. Jenkins said she wants her students to feel comfortable and confident in their craft, no matter their age.

The school’s philosophy is there isn’t an age too young or old to take classes, she said.

This summer, DAMPA will host Polynesian Music and Art Camp, inspired by the animated film Moana. A college audition prep workshop, a musical theater camp, a “little Mozarts” camp, and a camp based on the movie Frozen will also be featured. Broadway actors from Wicked and Bring It plan to visit this summer.

DAMPA is also working to start a tap company. Jenkins said that she has big plans for the school. She has her sights set on a third location that will attract more guest artists, master classes, and performances.