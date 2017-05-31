Dallas TreeHouse Store Opens This Summer

TreeHouse, a green home improvement store, will open its first Dallas location this summer in Cypress Equities’ The Hill redevelopment at Walnut Hill Lane and North Central Expressway.

CEO Jason Ballard said the new store will allow homebuilders to create healthy and sustainable houses. TreeHouse, which also has an Austin location, only sells Earth and human friendly products.

According to company officials, the Dallas store will be the first zero-net-energy home improvement store in the world, meaning that it will create more energy than it consumes. According to the company website, the store will feature on-site solar energy and battery storage systems; non-toxic paint on the walls; and large windows, to curb electricity use for lighting.

Ballard said he began TreeHouse to help create homes that won’t affect the well-being of their tenants.

“The main thing that is different about TreeHouse is that we are focused on the end user,” Ballard said. “Most of the people that are buying the products [to build homes] are not the end user, and they don’t have to live with the results of their work.”

TreeHouse also focuses on educating homeowners, Ballard said. The store will have an expansive test kitchen, classroom space, interior designers, and professionals with backgrounds in horticulture.

Ballard said that TreeHouse consists of three parts: performance, design, and outdoors. The store will carry solar-power and smart-home equipment, as well as outdoor equipment for rainwater harvesting, gardening, and more.

The all-inclusive strategy is intended to focus on drafting a better future for homeowners. Finding a way to build safe and healthy shelter for humans and the environment is “existentially urgent,” Ballard said.

“We need to make big changes, make steps forward, and we need to do it quickly,” he said. “We’ve got 100 million homes that we need to give this love to.”