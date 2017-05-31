David Miller to Receive Folsom Leadership Award

Methodist Health System Foundation named business and community leader David B. Miller the 2017 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Award recipient. The honor will be presented at a dinner October 25. at the Hilton Anatole.

Established in 2005, the award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated commitment and excellence in community leadership that emulate the achievements of the late Dallas Mayor Robert S. Folsom.

“David Miller clearly exemplifies Bob Folsom’s legacy as a revered community leader, serving Dallas with integrity, humility and respect,” Methodist Health System Foundation president James M. Johnston said.

"This year is particularly poignant because of the passing of Mr. Folsom in January. We hope to make this a special celebration as we pay tribute to Mr. Folsom as well.”

David Miller is co-founder and managing partner of EnCap Investments, L.P., which today ranks as the 8th largest private equity firm in the world.

Prior to the establishment of EnCap, Miller served as co-chief executive officer of MAZE Exploration Inc., a Denver-based oil and gas company he co-founded in 1981. Miller began his professional career in 1973 with Republic National Bank of Dallas, ultimately serving as vice president and manager of the bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Republic Energy Finance Corporation.

Miller is an SMU graduate. He has served on the school's board of trustees since 2008 and is also the chairman of the executive board of the Edwin L. Cox School of Business. In 2009, the SMU Lettermen’s Association honored Miller with the Silver Anniversary Mustang Award.

Miller and the Miller Family Foundation support numerous charities. He is the immediate past chairman of the board of Goodwill Industries of Dallas, and also serves on the board of directors of the DFW Salvation Army, Methodist Health System Foundation, the UT Southwestern Medical Foundation and the Baylor Healthcare Foundation. He is former board chair and an honorary lifetime director of the Senior Source of Greater Dallas.

The Senior Source recognized Miller and his wife, Carolyn, with the Spirit of Generations Award in 2011. He was honored with the Volunteer Center’s lifetime achievement award in 2013.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this significant award as Bob Folsom was a role model for many of us, and he was a true servant leader,” Miller said.

Past Folsom Leadership Award recipients include Robert S. Folsom (2005), Nancy Ann Hunt (2006), Troy Aikman (2007), Laura Bush (2008), the late Norman Brinker (2009), Pat and Emmitt Smith (2010), Trevor Rees-Jones (2011), Mike Boone (2012), Rev. Mark Craig (2013), Bobby B. Lyle (2014), Jack Lowe, Jr. (2015), and R. Gerald Turner, Ph.D. (2016).