Expansion Will Turn Audi Dallas into Audi 2.0

Luxury automobile dealer Audi Dallas aims to double its capacity, both in square footage as well as service and repair capacity, with an expansion underway at 5033 Lemmon Ave.

Once completed, the new state-of-the-art car dealership facility will be branded as Audi Dallas 2.0.

“We are thrilled to unveil the future of high-performance luxury car buying,” general manager Randy Rogers said. “For over a decade we’ve refined the dealership experience to give our customers the very best service, selection, and buying process. The evolution to Audi Dallas 2.0 just expands that capability to a level that is unmatched in Dallas.”

The project broke ground this spring and will be conducted in two phases, targeted for completion near the end of the year.

The dealership also announced a the addition of a number of convenient amenities to ease buying and servicing during construction. These include improved online scheduling, complimentary loaner vehicles for service, test drive delivery to the customer, free no-tip valet parking at the dealership, and Uber reimbursement for customers traveling to and from the dealership.

According to the project’s architecture firm, Spring Engineering, “Audi's new "terminal" dealership in Dallas combines the efficiency, performance, luxury, and technology themes that the brand has become known for in its vehicles.The interior is sporty, sleek and progressive. A curving wall is a dominant feature, delivering the dynamic feel of a sloped speedway race track inside the showroom which Audi vehicles are so adept at handling. The interior is built for comfort, speed and movement. Luxury is evident in every detail of the design from the crisp white walls to the rich texture of the dark floors.