Goff's Charcoal Hamburgers is grilling up meat again.

The University Park restaurant, destroyed in an August 2016 fire, reopened April 14 near SMU at 3032 Mockingbird Lane, the owners announced on Facebook.

On Aug. 12, 2016, a massive blaze destroyed the two-story 1924 building at Hillcrest Avenue and McFarlin Blvd, where Goff's had operated for years.