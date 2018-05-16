Ground Meat Recall Issued for Central Market at Preston and Royal

Buy some meat at the Central Market at Preston Road and Royal Lane on Sunday? Don't eat it!

The company has issued a precautionary recall for ground beef, ground pork, ground bison, ground veal, and fresh and seasoned beef patties purchased on May 13 at the store located at 10720 Preston Road. The concern: possible presence of metal in the grind.

"This is an isolated incident and the impacted meat was produced at this one store," the company announced in a press release. "There have not been any reports of injuries related to this precautionary recall."