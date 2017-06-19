HPHS Alum Recognized in National Publication

Highland Park High School graduate and former Providence Christian School Board Chair Tommy McBride, a managing director at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, was recently named one of the “Top 400 Financial Advisors” on the annual Financial Times list. He was also honored on Barron’s Magazine’s 2017 "America's Top 1,200 Advisors: State-by-State" list.

McBride has received the Barron’s recognition every year since its inception. Born and raised in Dallas, he attended Highland Park High School (’84) and Washington and Lee University (’88). He has been with Merrill Lynch since 1992. He and his wife Laura live in Preston Hollow with their three children.