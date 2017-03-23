Ivy Tavern Owners Takeover Windmill Lounge

Big changes are in the works at Windmill Lounge, a bar once named one of the best bars in the country by Esquire Magazine for good drinks, good music and a fun crowd since it opened 11 years ago on Maple Avenue. Louise Owens has sold the bar to Lisa and Tom Georgalis and the Triada Hospitality Group, owners of the popular Ivy Tavern. During this transition, the Windmill will remain open.

“We’re so excited to add the Windmill Lounge under our wing, a bar that we’ve been fans of for years,” Lisa and Tom said.

The new owners don’t plan to change everything at the Windmill. Operation hours will remain the same, as will the focus on classic and craft cocktails, music, and an overall casual vibe.

Patrons can expect an all-new menu within a couple of months. Highlights will include “chef-driven” pizzas, unique flavored wings, and salad options. The owner also plan to revamp the beer and wine menu.

Minor cosmetic changes will be applied to the exterior and interior of the building, but the most noticeable aesthetic improvement will be the updated patio.

“We want to retain that old-school, classic cocktail lounge feel, while updating the bar with some delicious menu options as well as a few cosmetic and tech additions, like a revamped patio and internet access,” Lisa and Tom said. “We hope that current patrons and plenty of new ones, too, will come join us as we aim to do the iconic Windmill Lounge proud.”

Windmill Lounge is located at 5320 Maple Ave. Hours are 4pm-2am Sunday through Wednesday, and 4pm-4am Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call 214-613-8384 or visit windmill-lounge.com