Kuby’s Awaiting Repairs, But Serving Meals, Selling Meats

The shelves aren't as full as usual and the entry is a mess, but Kuby's Sausage House and European Market in Snider Plaza is selling groceries and serving meals again after a small fire on March 22 forced a temporary closure.

Karl Kuby Jr. said he believes the fire was started by a cigarette tossed on the pavement by someone walking by after hours. It likely got blown up against some leaves and eventually ignited a fire outside the building on the facade, he said.

The fire didn't spread into the building, but because some smoke did, Dallas County inspectors required Kuby to get rid of all of his food merchandise as well as do a thorough cleaning of the store, he said.

The business could have reopened on Monday, but had to wait until Tuesday for enough product to arrive to restock, said Jerry Rivera, assistant general manager.

"It could have been worse," Kuby said. "Someone could have got hurt, the building could have burned down, but it didn't. I'm glad it was what it was."

Kuby said he was also thankful for how the University Park Fire Department responded so quickly and carefully, so as not to do any unnecessary damage. And he's thankful for his staff, who worked extra hours to clean and restock the store.

Many of his customers also offered to help with the cleaning, he said. "I appreciated it, but we had it under control.

"It was just nice to hear," he said. "That's the relationship we have with our customers."