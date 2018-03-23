Kuby’s Closed After Thursday Night Fire

Kuby's Sausage House and European Market in Snider Plaza is closed today following a small fire Thursday night.

The University Park Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. and contained the fire to an exterior door frame, said Steve Mace, the city's director of communications and marketing.

"The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it appears accidental," Mace said. "The business had some interior smoke damage and some damage to the front exterior."

Before the business can reopen, it must receive an evaluation from a Dallas County Health inspector, Mace said.