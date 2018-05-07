LemonShark Will Soon Bring Its Poke Bowls to North Dallas



LemonShark Poke has its sights on North Dallas.

While opening dates and USPS mailing addresses are still TBD, management has confirmed that locations will include Highland Park and Preston Hollow.

The franchise is opening shop in Las Colinas mid-June.

LemonShark offers sustainably sourced fish, including line-caught ahi and albacore tuna. Nearly two dozen toppings can be added to the bowls and “poké-ritos” (a seaweed-wrapped burrito) including mango, pineapple, onions, water chestnuts, and more.

BTW, did you know the restaurant is named after the Lemon Shark, a social species that hunt only on the finest quality of fish? The Lemon Shark looks for healthy, mature fish to prey on.

Speaking of poke, restaurateur Jon Alexis, with partners Ben and Eric Kusin, has secured two more locations for their growing concept, Malibu Poke. With a targeted opening of early Fall 2018 for both spots, the second Dallas location will be at 2355 Olive St. (the new McKinney & Olive hi-rise development) at the edge of Uptown between Klyde Warren Park and the American Airlines Center.