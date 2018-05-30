Luxury Eyewear Designer Oliver Peoples To Open at NorthPark Center



California-based luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples is set to open this summer at NorthPark Center.

The 592 square-foot store is scheduled to open June 8.

"The Oliver Peoples Dallas boutique combines minimalist and classic Mid Century design elements. Each piece of furniture and décor was carefully selected to highlight the aesthetic from the grey ashwood furniture, to the vintage Italian lamps from Stilnovo, and vintage Turkish rugs," said Giampiero Tagliaferri, Creative Director of Oliver Peoples.

"The finishing touch in each boutique display is our iconic three orbs. The Orb was custom made for our first boutique on Sunset Blvd and continues to be implemented in many boutique designs today.”

Handcrafted from the finest quality materials and known for its distinct and deliberate lack of a visible logo, Oliver Peoples considers itself a revered brand that continues to revolutionize the industry.

The boutique will carry an extensive array of sunglasses and optical for men and women. The Summer 2018 collection proudly displays an assortment of vibrant color palettes and custom translucent hues matched from Swarovski crystals.

Also, the boutique will carry the brand's recent collaboration with Los Angeles based digital art curator Jordan Watson of Love Watts.