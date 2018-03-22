New Retailers Arriving at NorthPark this Summer

NorthPark Center will welcome eight new stores in the coming seasons.

The new retailers follow an impressive list of openings last year at the luxury shopping center, which included the opening of the first Ruti boutique in the Southwest, the first MCM in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the first MAC Bumble and Bumble makeup and hair studio.

The new vendors include:

Aēsop

Aēsop was established in Melbourne in 1987. Our objective has always been to formulate skin, hair and body care products of the finest quality; we investigate widely to source plant-based and laboratory-made ingredients and use only those with a proven record of safety and efficacy. In each of our unique stores, informed consultants are pleased to introduce our range and to guide your selections. Alongside our commercial activities, we explore and support the arts as an avenue through which to inspire, learn and communicate. Aēsop will be located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Clarins (Texas Exclusive)

Founded in a Paris spa in 1954, Clarins is the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe that has always believed in the power of plants and science. Clarins researchers strive to develop the highest-performing botanical complexes, and the brand is known for its spa expertise and “Clarins Touch” method, a 100% manual technique that stimulates blood circulations and the lymphatic system. The shops embody the Clarins values by offering an immersive brand experience with a wide selection of Clarins skincare and makeup alongside the one-of-a-kind open spa concept. Clarins believes that beauty comes from the heart and is proud supporter of philanthropic causes helping women and children, like FEED, which provides millions of meals to children around the world. Clarins will be located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s. This is the first Clarins in Texas.

Fabiana Filippi (Texas Exclusive)

The history of Fabiana Filippi is strongly rooted in the passion and pragmatism of its founders. This story of Italian entrepreneurship began in 1985 in the heart of Umbria. Here the history, the culture, the tradition of craftsmanship and the love of excellence meet a contemporary view of design. The personal involvement of the two founding brothers, Mario and Giacomo Filippi Coccetta, and the decision to express their own values through their products gave birth to the Fabiana Filippi brand, today recognized as a leading Made in Italy brand. Fabiana Filippi is focused on attention to detail and the choice of high-quality raw materials extending throughout the entire production process, from the creation of the design concept to the development of prototypes, production of clothing and, finally, quality control and distribution. Fabiana Filippi will be located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. This is the first Fabiana Filippi in Texas.

Johnny Was

Johnny Was creates clothes and accessories that embrace a California lifestyle but speak to a global vision, that feel luxurious yet ready to be packed into a suitcase for a last-minute trip. With a bohemian spirit and a true sense of authenticity, Johnny Was takes inspiration from anything that is beautiful, genuine and just that little bit special. Johnny Was will be located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Kids Atelier (Dallas-Fort Worth Exclusive)

Premier children’s clothing designers come together under one roof at Kids Atelier. A thoughtfully curated collection of classic and trendy styles from brands like Billieblush, Karl Lagerfeld Kids, Little Marc Jacobs, Oilily, Zadig & Voltaire and more makes shopping for the little ones a breeze. The mix is updated seasonally with the latest fashions to keep tots on trend. Kids Atelier will be located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s. This is the first Kids Atelier in Dallas-Fort Worth.

LIK Fine Art (Dallas-Fort Worth Exclusive)

LIK Fine Art is a natural fit for those who pursue luxury and have a fondness for exquisite beauty. LIK Fine Art showcases some of Peter Lik’s most notable and award-winning photographic masterpieces. Peter Lik has spent over 30 years pushing the boundaries of fine art. A self-taught pioneer in the field of landscape photography, he has become synonymous with pristine images of cascading waterfalls, ethereal mountain peaks, and tranquil shorelines. LIK Fine Art will be located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s. This is the first LIK Fine Art in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Oliver Peoples (Dallas-Fort Worth Exclusive)

Oliver Peoples is one of the most distinctive eyewear brands in the world. Designs are recognizable by identifiable elements attributed solely to Oliver Peoples, specifically the lack of branding or visible logo. Conceived in-house and crafted by hand, most frames are retro-styled but include cutting-edge technology and trends. Many collection pieces are iconic and favored by celebrities. Produced in Italy and Japan, the collections use the finest quality materials available, resulting in beautiful eyewear that can last a lifetime. Oliver Peoples will be located on Level One between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. This is the first Oliver Peoples in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Rodd & Gunn (Texas Exclusive)

Rodd & Gunn’s inspiration comes from New Zealand's picturesque landscape, with the changing rhythm of each season offering a fresh opportunity to celebrate relaxed living. Every Rodd & Gunn collection is built around authentic pieces that can be effortlessly styled and designs that aspire to transport you to a place that is both relaxed and authentic. Our philosophy is to create classic garments imbued with contemporary style and designed to stand the test of time. The result is a range with integrity sewn into every seam and quality garments which will remain favorites for years to come. And while our range might be diverse, the benchmark for every Rodd & Gunn product is uncompromising quality. Rodd & Gunn will be located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s. This is the first Rodd & Gunn in Texas.