Original ChopShop Announces Dallas Expansion in University Park

Original ChopShop, a neighborhood eatery crafting ‘Just Feel Good Food’ from whole ingredients, announced its expansion to Texas with four restaurants, including a location in University Park and on Park Lane at Preston Road.

"We could not be more excited to share 'Just Feel Good Food' with North Texas," said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. "Dallas is a perfect fit for our first Shops outside of Arizona, and our home office team in Plano is thrilled for this next round of growth in our own backyard. We believe folks will appreciate the authenticity, approachability, and versatility of this brand – as it's a concept that truly fits into our guests' daily lives."

Original ChopShop, which first opened in in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, prides itself on offering wholesome, flavorful food, made from scratch on-site with real, quality ingredients. They also provide a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose, and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Protein bowls are a core component of the menu, providing guests with three key essentials: greens, grains, and proteins. The most popular is the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, which can be served with superfood forbidden rice, brown rice or sweet potato hash.

Additional signature menu items include: the Danish salad, which includes Danish bleu cheese, smoked almonds, and red wine vinaigrette; the Cheat Day Wrap, served with bacon, egg, avocado, and ham or turkey; the Power Green and the Daily Detox fresh juices; the Acai Bowl, which is also a superfruit, topped with shredded coconut, bananas, strawberries and agave nectar; and the Muscle Malt and the Jacked Up PB + J protein shakes.

The ChopShop opened its first Texas location earlier this month in Las Colinas. It also will open in Plano.

While there are no set opening dates in University Park or Preston Hollow, officials say it will be by the end of the year.