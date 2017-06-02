Park Cities Man Named Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist

EY announced that Parks Cities resident Alex Danza, founder and CEO of Vonlane luxury motor coach service, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Award in the Southwest region. The honor recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Danza was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

“I’m so honored to be recognized and included among a group of such distinguished business leaders,” Danza said.

Vonlane was launched in May 2014. The company, which compares itself to a ‘private jet on wheels,’ initially started operations with service between Dallas and Austin. It later added routes between Dallas and Houston, Houston and Austin, and most recently, Houston and San Antonio.

Now in its 31st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and 60 countries. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition.