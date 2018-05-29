Park Cities Natives Team Up With Peter Millar

Park Cities natives, Jeremy and Lila Stewart, have teamed up with menswear designer Peter Millar to design an exclusive sandal for the luxury brand.

Lending from both brands seaside aesthetic – not to mention its collective mentality to build products for the customer (read the July issue of Park Cities People to learn more about that) – the Hari Mari x Peter Millar flip-flops is the epitome of live-in comfort. Whether worn with swim trunks in the Maldives or slacks on casual Friday, the premium USA-made Horween leather shoes have checked all the boxes for Peter Millar's "ultimate sandal" goals, said Jason Cater, the brand's vice president of Design and Merchandising.

"When we set out to create the ultimate Peter Millar sandal, we had very specific goals in mind," said Cater. "We wanted to collaborate with American brands that stand for authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship. This led us to Hari Mari, a premier footwear innovator at the forefront of their craft, as well as Horween Leather Company, one of the finest and most respected tanneries in the world."

For Cater and the Peter Millar brand, it was also important to continue to create innovative products with details that would exceed the Peter Millar customer's expectations. "When developing this new collaboration we wanted to partner with brands where commonalities existed through creative vision, a passionate design prowess, and most importantly, strong company values," emphasized Cater. "At Peter Millar, we can't imagine a company more aligned with these core competencies than Hari Mari, and it was a real pleasure and privilege to share this experience with their incredible design team."

The collaboration also a precursor to future collaborations in the works, which Cater wasn't ready to divulge.

"We haven't shared that yet," he said at a private party at the brand's Plano location. "We have a lot of secrets built up but it will be a various degree of apparel, footwear, accessories and a lot of things on the horizon."

The exclusive collaboration flip-flops feature neoprene-lined, memory foam-filled toe posts and straps to eliminate break-in periods and provide a customized fit; they're also designed with thin, lightweight, soft-squeeze memory foam-filled midsoles for support, mobility, and comfort, as well as an exclusive heel cup design and non-marking, boat-safe, carbon-free rubber outsoles.

Jeremy Stewart, who graduated from St. Marks in 1997, sending lending the look and feel of Hari Mari's socially conscious brand to Peter Millar was a perfect fit.

"Constructing a premium flip-flop worthy of the Peter Millar brand, its iconic stature, and classic styling is a huge honor for Hari Mari," said Stewart. "An honor made even better by the collaborative experience of working side-by-side with Peter Millar's beyond-talented team on all aspects of the sandal, A to Z."

Lila Stewart, who graduated from HPHS in 1999, said "To be able to partner with these guys is a huge deal for us," an opportunity that left her thinking to herself, "just pinch me."

Hari Mari X Peter Millar sandals retail for $125 and will be available in Peter Millar retail stores and online at PeterMillar.com and HariMari.com and available through Peter Millar wholesale partners in Fall 2018.