Plant Based Grab and Go Expands in Preston Hollow

Preston Hollow has its first vegan restaurant.

Sisters Annette Baker and Marianne Lacko opened the doors to its second storefront last week, bringing its plant-based grab-and-go fare to the Preston/Forest shopping center.

Nature's Plate, which started as a small, part-time venture in 2011, is the result of the sister's quest for a healthier lifestyle and the meal planning that goes along with it.

The building blocks of the all-vegan eatery are simple: whole foods.

With its grab-and-go and meal-plan-based business model, Nature’s Plate’s mission is to make plant-based, whole food accessible, convenient, and satisfying.

Besides being packed with flavor, think cheesy enchiladas, pesto pasta, peanut butter and chocolate layered cookies, the food also checks off many dietary restrictions. Offerings include gluten free, soy free, and nut free. There are even oil-free options for the HCLF crowds.

All of the food – breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, baked goods, and smoothies – are available individually or in weekly recurring plans (which FYI start at $37). For that, you get to choose five regular-sized meals (300-400 calories).