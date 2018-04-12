Preston Center Office Gets Remodel

Linda Callicutt likes to talk about the Coldwell Banker brand’s global reach.

The real estate network has 3,000 offices in 49 counties and territories, and from a newly remolded office in north Dallas, Callicutt and her agents are focused on international opportunities.

“We are seeing so many foreign investors and global business leaders moving to our area,” said Callicutt, the branch manager for Coldwell Banker’s Dallas Global Luxury office in Preston Center.

The Global Luxury office was created a year ago by combining the Park Cities and Preston Center locations into what she describes as one super location at 5950 Sherry Lane, Suite 200.

The remodeled and expanded office has more work space for agents, as well as new carpet, paint, artwork, furniture, and televisions, said Laitin Schwerin, a senior public relations specialist.

Callicutt, who joined Coldwell Banker about a year ago after more than 23 years with Ebby Halliday Realtors, said her office has 80 agents and is looking for more.

“We are looking for agents who are bilingual, trilingual, who have those language skills that can help those [international] clients,” she said.