Rejebian Joins New Coldwell Banker Office

Dawn Rejebian has joined the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s global luxury office in Preston Center. She will serve as one of the branch office’s founding sales associates.

Rejebian previously worked with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate for nearly 20 years, and specializes in luxury residential sales in and around Dallas.

“Coldwell Banker has a great reputation in the community and a very strong presence in luxury real estate,” Rejebian said. “It made sense to affiliate with the company while the global luxury office launched and be a part of this great opportunity for growth.”

Coldwell Banker announced the opening of its Preston Center office on Sherry Lane in April. Gaynelle Henger serves as its branch manager

“I’m thrilled to have Dawn as part of our new Preston Center office,” said Gaynelle Henger, branch manager of the Preston Center Global Luxury office. “Her business is synonymous with the company’s expanded focus on luxury real estate and global marketing.”

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has 18 North Texas offices that employ approximately 920 sales associates.