Rihanna’s Makeup Line a Hit

Gorgeous Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress Rihanna has become a quadruple threat by adding makeup brand founder to her resume.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the hottest, fastest selling line out right now, features foundations, highlighters, shimmer sticks, blotting powders, and special little lip glosses.

Why is it called Fenty? Well, that’s her last name.

Fenty offers makeup that looks good on any skin tone. There are three easy steps to achieve the “Fenty Face,” as it’s called.

Start with Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer and Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. The primer works all day to help makeup last longer and feel lightweight and comfortable.

With 40 shades, Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is the perfect option for any skin tone. The Match Stix Matte Skinsticks come in 20 light-as-air shades formulated to conceal, correct, contour, and touch up skin.

The next step is to layer on a weightless long-wear cream-to-powder hybrid highlighter. The Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter ranges from subtle day glow to insanely supercharged shades. It is made for your face, eyes, lips, and collarbone: anywhere you want to “light it up.”

Trophy Wife is the most intense gold highlighter I have ever seen and is one of the most popular. The duo Ginger Binge/ Moscow Mule runs a close second, with a soft copper sheen and supercharged copper shimmer.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks let you highlight, blush, and enhance in a rainbow array of 10 universal colors that catch light in ways you never dreamed of. From low-key tangerine sheen to all-out violet iridescence, the long-wear cream-to-powder formula is weightless, blendable, and lives to be layered. Each one is magnetic, so you can click them together for easy transporting. They also can be used on your eyes and lips.

Rihanna has even created the perfect highlighter brush, inspired by the shape of a shark’s tooth to hug the curves of your cheeks, brow bone, cupid’s bow, the bridge of your nose, and your collarbone for the most effortless killer glow.

The third step is to apply the Invisimatte Blotting Powder to absorb shine. It won’t cake or get in the crevices of the skin. It’s the powder you will want if you are having your photo taken, as it will prevent flashback on your skin.

Fenty products are made with dimethicone, a substance that gives the skin a protective cover, keeping moisture in and leaving skin hydrated longer.

To complete the line is one spectacular lip gloss: Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer gives explosive shine in a universal shade of rose nude.

The best part (as if it’s not great enough): Fenty products are accessibly priced at around $25–$34. Fenty Beauty is also 100 percent cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. Find the line online and at Sephora NorthPark.