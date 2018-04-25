Shop, Stroll, and Give Back at Snider Plaza

This Thursday, a portion of all sales at some Snider Plaza retailers will be donated to Cookies & Castles, benefiting Scottish Rite Hospital.

The Snider Plaza shopping stroll will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Retailers include:

Bask Boutique

Bevello

Christy M. Boutique

Dear Hannah

E. Leigh

For Heaven's Sake

Impeccable Pig

L bartlett

Love Tennis

Luxury Garage Sale

Marcus

Monalee

Pieces

Scout & Molly

Suzanne Roberts

Also, patrons will receive a free 9x13 inch Courtly check enamel baking pan with a $250 purchase at MacKenzie-Childs.