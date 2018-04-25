Shop, Stroll, and Give Back at Snider Plaza

This Thursday, a portion of all sales at some Snider Plaza retailers will be donated to Cookies & Castles, benefiting Scottish Rite Hospital.
The Snider Plaza shopping stroll will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Retailers include:
Bask Boutique
Bevello
Christy M. Boutique
Dear Hannah
E. Leigh
For Heaven's Sake
Impeccable Pig
L bartlett
Love Tennis
Luxury Garage Sale
Marcus
Monalee
Pieces
Scout & Molly
Suzanne Roberts
Also, patrons will receive a free 9x13 inch Courtly check enamel baking pan with a $250 purchase at MacKenzie-Childs.