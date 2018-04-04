Third Owners Give Tart Major Remodel

Sam and Nancy Major hadn’t planned on remodeling so soon after becoming the third-owners of Tart Bakery, but they didn’t have much choice.

The husband and wife duo bought the business on Lovers Lane east of the Dallas North Tollway in September of 2016. Three short months later, the pipes began acting up, causing flooding that impacted the bakery as well as the business next door.

The Majors quickly packed up and moved to a rented kitchen and continued business, because December – and Christmas – is their busiest time of the year.

“It was really eye-opening,” Sam Major said. “I thought I had a pretty good idea about everything that would go into owning your own business, with repairs and upkeep. But [the flooding] was really tough, and it hit during our busiest time.”

If there was a positive to take from the experience, however, they were able to completely redesign the inside of the bakery at 5219 Lovers Lane – and the result of six months of remodeling is a beautiful space that reflects the quality of baked goods served.

Gone are the old, vintage-style walls and in their place are a freshly painted cream color, with one wall filled in decorations and the other boasting three framed pictures of the Majors’ children.

There’s a table in the front of the store for customers to sit at and taste test, and, of course, a huge counter filled with treats.

Sam Major, a classically trained pastry chef, and Nancy Major, a lawyer now in charge of marketing and the business side of Tart, specialize in custom orders.

“We had a lady come in that wanted an Oregon Trail-themed cake, which was really interesting,” Sam Major said. “We’ve also done pastries for birthdays, for other celebrations, whatever the customer comes to us with.”

Nancy Major mentioned that Tart also offers a gluten-free alternative to every item on their menu of cookies, cakes, and other sweets.

“We’re lucky to have a lot of different types of cooks and decorators,” Sam Major said. “We’ve got employees that are really good at cake decorating, and others that excel at cookies. That’s why we’ve been so successful – the work of our team.”