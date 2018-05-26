Uptown Boutique Hotel Celebrates 95th Anniversary With Opening of New Restaurant

Say “Bonjour!” to Perle on Maple at Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh.

This May, the luxury boutique hotel created one more beautiful story to share in its 95-year life with the grand opening of Perle on Maple and reveal of the renovated 11th and 12th penthouse floors by acclaimed Studio 11 Design. The special event was marked by a partnership with the Dallas Historical Society (DHS) which collects, preserves, and exhibits the unique heritage of Dallas and Texas to educate and inspire future generations.

With French elegance and southern hospitality, 150 guests were greeted with a glass of Moet Chandon May 16 as they entered Dallas’ newest French-inspired restaurant, Perle on Maple.

Executive Chef Wade Burch masterfully crafted the menu of French Bistro traditional and innovative dishes and proudly showcased them for the special evening. Succulent hors-d'oeuvres were passed and small plates of bacon-wrapped local quail, Colorado lamb, and the most popular Duroc pork belly were savored, often for a second or third time.

Guests sipped on signature cocktails from Belvedere, mingled on the patio, and enjoyed live music from Trio Kavanah.

Touring the historic penthouse with 500-year-old paneling and marble floors, guests discovered its secret passage and brilliant city views from the terrace.

DHS Chairman of the Board Bill Helmbrecht took the floor, sharing The Stoneleigh’s origin and many legendary tales that make the hotel a national treasure. General Manager Ben Olin welcomed everyone and announced a champagne sabering by Chef Wade to toast the new restaurant.

Vice President Justin Epps and Associate Nathan Nichols of Carey Watermark Investors Inc., the hotel’s ownership group, congratulated the attending Studio 11 Design team, Kellie Sirna, Michael Brown and Natalie Constable.

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, is a historic luxury boutique hotel offering 176 guest rooms (including 73 suites), nine meeting spaces, restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, numerous amenities, and impeccable service. Located in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood of Dallas.

Perle on Maple, located inside the historic Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, offers French bistro classics with a Texas twist and locally sourced ingredients carefully selected by Executive Chef Wade Burch. It is open seven days a week from 6:30 and 10 a.m. for breakfast; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner.

For more information and complete menus, visit www.perleonmapledallas.com.