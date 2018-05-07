Wild About Harry’s Leaving Knox Street

It’s not exactly farewell, but it is goodbye for now.

Wild About Harry's announced on its Instagram page that it was given the notice to vacate from the Knox Street store by May 15. Sydney Coley-Berglund, the daughter of the late Harry Coley, founder of Wild About Harry’s, told D Magazine the landlord was redoing the building and couldn't keep them because of limited parking.

Their last day of business on Knox Street will be May 12.

In the Instagram post, management said they are actively looking for a new home in the HP area.

The Deep Ellum store remains open.