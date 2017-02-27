Explore Camps Close to Home

Sometimes camp is about getting away for the summer — but sometimes it’s just as great to stay close to home. If you have a little scientist, engineer, or adventurer on your hands and you’re looking for a camp that doesn’t require leaving the city, Dallas has plenty of answers. Club SciKidz is a one-stop shop for all things science, offering a variety of camps that show how science works in the real world through fun-filled experiments and activities. For the tech-savvy or robot-obsessed, UT Dallas offers computer programming and coding camps for students K-12. For animal lovers, summer camps at the Dallas Zoo give students the chance to explore their wild side with furry friends in the animal kingdom.

CAMP GROSSOLOGY

Camp Grossology is not for the faint of heart. Campers learn chemistry and biology through a variety of stomach-churning experiments.

Grades: 1-3

Cost: $285/week

When: 6/26-30, 7/17-21, and various other weeks

Where: Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Trinity Christian Academy, Good Shepherd, Episcopal School of Dallas

CAMP JURASSIC

Camp Jurassic gives campers the opportunity to get their hands dirty while learning about dinosaurs. Hands-on projects like digging for fossils and building volcanos provide the perfect opportunity for little ones to learn about minerals and basic geology.

Grades: Pre-K and Kindergarten

Cost: $285/week (full day) or $235/week (half day)

When: 6/19-23 and 7/10-14

Where: Highland Park Presbyterian Church

ROBOTIC ART

Robotic Art camp is where the worlds of art and engineering collide. Attendees are introduced to simple robotics and eventually learn to build “kinetic sculptures.”

Ages: 11-13

Cost: $250

When: 7/31-8/4

Where: ECSS at UT Dallas

CAREERS CAMP

The Careers Camp is the animal lover’s chance to learn about the many different careers at the zoo. Campers discover what it takes to be an animal keeper, veterinarian, trainer, and various other positions that keep the zoo running.

Grades: 9-12

Cost: $265/week

When: 7/24-28 and 8/7-11

Where: Dallas Zoo

ZOO BY DESIGN

Campers work as a team to help design a real zoo exhibit. Teammates work with zookeepers, facility operators, and others to bring the idea to life. This camp also includes a staff-supervised sleepover every Thursday.

Grades: 6-8

Cost: $265/week

When: 7/3-7, 7/10-14, 7/31-8/4

Where: Dallas Zoo