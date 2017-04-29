Get Thee To Camp Shakespeare

by ·

Campers will learn stage fighting, acting, auditioning, and other skills. Sessions end with Shakespeare performances. (Courtesy Shakespeare Dallas)
Campers will learn stage fighting, acting, auditioning, and other skills. Sessions end with Shakespeare performances. (Courtesy Shakespeare Dallas)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 29

‘Stay in Touch’

April 1 - July 1
Sat 29

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Sat 29

Dance of Death at Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Sat 29

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Sat 29

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30