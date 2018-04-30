Hockaday Offers Coed Summer Camps, Other Area Schools Do, Too

Summer camping doesn't have to mean going far away from home. Many Dallas area private schools offer fun camps for boys and girls of a variety of ages.
Episcopal School of Dallas
WHAT: A variety of camps, taught by professionals, will focus on areas of study such as art, photography, government as well as sports and adventures.
WHO: Age 3-grade 12th
WHEN: May 29-Aug. 3
WHERE: 4100 Merrell Road
COST: $75-1,500
CONTACT: esdallas.org
Summer on the Hill
WHAT: Children get to interact and do fun activities that range from Lego engineering to cooking.
WHO: Grades PK-12
WHEN: May 29-Aug. 10
WHERE: Greenhill Academy, 4141 Spring Valley Road, Addison
COST: $150-185, half day; $325,
full day camp
CONTACT: greenhill.org/page/summer-on-the-hill
Hockaday School
WHAT: Boys and girls discover and learn about their abilities and strengths in a camp designed to help campers learn responsibilities and develop confidence.
WHO: Grades PK-12th
WHEN: June 4-July 20
WHERE: 11600 Welch Road
COST: $200-$900
CONTACT: [email protected]
Lakehill Summer Camps
WHAT: Educational camps help students think intellectually, become good problem-solvers, learn, and want to learn.
WHO: Grades kindergarten-12th.
WHEN: June 4-Aug. 3
WHERE: Lakehill Preparatory School, Main Campus, 2720 Hillside Drive, and Roger L. Perry Campus, 7401 Ferguson Road.
COST: $240- $315
CONTACT: lakehillprep.org/summer-camps
Parish Episcopal School
WHAT: Fun education camps explore a variety of subjects for each age group.
WHO: Ages 3-18
WHEN: May 29-Aug. 17
WHERE: Hillcrest Campus, 14115 Hillcrest Road, and Midway Campus, 4101 Sigma Road
COST: $75-$1,325
CONTACT: parishsummer.org