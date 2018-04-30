Hockaday Offers Coed Summer Camps, Other Area Schools Do, Too

Summer camping doesn't have to mean going far away from home. Many Dallas area private schools offer fun camps for boys and girls of a variety of ages.

Episcopal School of Dallas

WHAT: A variety of camps, taught by professionals, will focus on areas of study such as art, photography, government as well as sports and adventures.

WHO: Age 3-grade 12th

WHEN: May 29-Aug. 3

WHERE: 4100 Merrell Road

COST: $75-1,500

CONTACT: esdallas.org

Summer on the Hill

WHAT: Children get to interact and do fun activities that range from Lego engineering to cooking.

WHO: Grades PK-12

WHEN: May 29-Aug. 10

WHERE: Greenhill Academy, 4141 Spring Valley Road, Addison

COST: $150-185, half day; $325,

full day camp

CONTACT: greenhill.org/page/summer-on-the-hill

Hockaday School

WHAT: Boys and girls discover and learn about their abilities and strengths in a camp designed to help campers learn responsibilities and develop confidence.

WHO: Grades PK-12th

WHEN: June 4-July 20

WHERE: 11600 Welch Road

COST: $200-$900

CONTACT: [email protected]

Lakehill Summer Camps

WHAT: Educational camps help students think intellectually, become good problem-solvers, learn, and want to learn.

WHO: Grades kindergarten-12th.

WHEN: June 4-Aug. 3

WHERE: Lakehill Preparatory School, Main Campus, 2720 Hillside Drive, and Roger L. Perry Campus, 7401 Ferguson Road.

COST: $240- $315

CONTACT: lakehillprep.org/summer-camps

Parish Episcopal School

WHAT: Fun education camps explore a variety of subjects for each age group.

WHO: Ages 3-18

WHEN: May 29-Aug. 17

WHERE: Hillcrest Campus, 14115 Hillcrest Road, and Midway Campus, 4101 Sigma Road

COST: $75-$1,325

CONTACT: parishsummer.org