Theater Camp Invites Children To Shine

Summer Showtunes, a summer camp that teaches children the processes in musical theater performance, is back.

The camp, which in previously was taught by a team from Dallas Summer Musicals, will take a new shape this year. The teacher, Lois Leftwich, will implement a format she "lived, taught, and performed" in the Northwest for 30 years: Broadway Bound.

"I'm delighted to be heading up this program in Dallas," she said. "We're hoping to build on what we started last year and found that middle school kids really respond well to this format."

The camp, which runs July 9 through 21, will have three instructors; one for music, one for dance, and one for acting. Tim Caffee will serve as music director, Michael Childs will choreograph, and Leftwich will direct.

In addition to learning performance material, the students also will absorb some of the fundamental tools for singing, dancing, and acting and will focus on the process as much as the actual performance.

"The main thing that makes our camp different from other camps in the area is that rather than choosing a show and trying to plug the participants into the roles, we compile a variety of musicals and plays that fit and showcase the talents of our participants," Leftwich said. "We won't know exactly what we'll be doing until we see who is attending the camp."

Last year they used material from Hamilton, Sound of Music, and Hairspray plus some lesser known pieces. They also incorporate improvisation/theatre games, vocal, and physical warm-ups to further highlight the process involved in becoming a musical theatre performer.

The camp is for middle school age children, (those who have finished 5th grade through those who have graduated 8th grade). The cost is $449 for the two-week session. There are discounts for additional participants from the same family, as well as scholarships available on an individual basis, based on the discretion of our pastor.

More information can be found online at Summer Showtunes 2018