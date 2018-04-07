Wherefore Art Thou Camps Close to Home

To go to summer camp or not to go to camp? If that’s not your question, maybe this is: To leave town for summer camp or not to leave town? Such organizations as Shakespeare Dallas, the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Arboretum, and Club SciKidz offer camp opportunities not far from home. Campers can explore acting, science, and other subjects. Here are a few of the opportunities available. Check camp sponsor websites for more.

Shakespeare camps

What: Campers work on their acting, movement, vocal work, stage combat, and improvisation skills through work on one of Shakespeare’s plays.

Who: Grades second-sixth, All the World’s a Stage and Midsummer Madness; Grades seventh-12th, The Play’s The Thing and What Dreams May Come

When and Cost: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 4-15 (Mondays-Fridays), All the World’s A Stage ($300) and The Play’s The Thing ($350); July 9-13, Midsummer Madness and What Dreams May Come ($200 each)

Where: Covenant School of Dallas

Details: shakespearedallas.org

Careers Camp

What: Young animal lovers learn about the many different careers at the zoo by exploring what it takes to be an animal keeper, veterinarian, trainer, and various other positions that keep the zoo running.

Who: Grades ninth-12th

When: July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10

Where: Dallas Zoo

Cost: $265/week

Details: dallaszoo.com

Zoo by Design

What: Campers work as a team with zookeepers, facility operators, and others to design a zoo exhibit. This camp also includes a staff-supervised sleepover every Thursday.

Who: Grades sixth-eighth

When: July 2-6, July 9-13, and July 30-Aug. 3

Where: Dallas Zoo

Cost: $265/week

Contact: dallaszoo.com

Camp Grossology

What: Not for the faint of heart, campers learn chemistry and biology through a variety of stomach-churning experiments.

Who: Grades first-third

When: June 18-22, July 9-13

Where: Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Trinity Christian Academy, Good Shepherd, Episcopal School of Dallas

Cost: $285/week

Details: clubscikidzdallas.com

Camp Jurassic

What: Campers get their hands dirty digging for fossils and building volcanos while learning about dinosaurs, minerals, and basic geology.

Who: Pre-K and kindergarten

When: June-25-29 and July 16-20

Where: Highland Park Presbyterian Church

Cost: $285/week (full day) or $235/week (half day)

Details: clubscikidzdallas.com

Arboretum camps

What: Campers through a variety of age and grade specific camps explore nature, art, and science on what Dallas Arboretum officials like to call the “66-acre museum without walls.”

Who: Programs are offered for those as young as 3 to students in the seventh-grade.

When: Weekly from June 4-Aug. 10

Where: Dallas Arboretum

Cost: $110-$360 per week

Details: dallasarboretum.org