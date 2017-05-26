Dave and Stacy Cary (Photo: Kelsey Kruzich)

Contrary to some recent news reports, University Park residents Dave and Stacy Cary and haven’t relocated from their Lovers Lane home to an adjacent municipality.

“I see now we are the ‘Highland Park’ couple,” Dave Cary joked, referencing an error in media coverage of the belated acquittal of deposed former Collin County judge Suzanne Wooten. On May 24, she was declared innocent of state bribery and money laundering charges.

“Obviously we don’t know Judge Wooten personally, but we know she is innocent and so are very happy about that,” Dave Cary said.

The Carys became entangled in an investigation of Wooten after her upset of State District Judge Charles Sandoval in the 2008 Republican Primary.