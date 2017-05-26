Category: Community

UP Couple Happy About Judge’s Acquittal

Community – May 26, 2017

Dave and Stacy Cary (Photo: Kelsey Kruzich)

Contrary to some recent news reports, University Park residents Dave and Stacy Cary and haven’t relocated from their Lovers Lane home to an adjacent municipality.

Suzanne Wooten

“I see now we are the ‘Highland Park’ couple,” Dave Cary joked, referencing an error in media coverage of the belated acquittal of deposed former Collin County judge Suzanne Wooten. On May 24, she was declared innocent of state bribery and money laundering charges.

“Obviously we don’t know Judge Wooten personally, but we know she is innocent and so are very happy about that,” Dave Cary said.

The Carys became entangled in an investigation of Wooten after her upset of State District Judge Charles Sandoval in the 2008 Republican Primary.

HP Adjusts Trash Pickup for Memorial Day

Community – May 25, 2017

Highland Park Town Hall (by William Taylor)

The Memorial Day holiday will prompt temporary adjustments to sanitation collection in Highland Park, town officials announced.

Here's the garbage/brush collection schedule for May 29-June 2:

  • Monday, May 29 - No pickup on Memorial Holiday
  • Tuesday, May 30 - Monday garbage and brush will be picked up on Tuesday 
Girl Hopes for Better Birthdays

Community – May 25, 2017

Diyaa Shah, 11, models with Amy Vanderoef at the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala. (Courtesy VGS Marketing)

Diyaa Shah was taken by ambulance to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas on June 2, 2016, where she spent the night in the ICU being poked and prodded while undergoing a battery of emergency tests.

It also happened to be her 11th birthday.

A couple of days later, the University Park girl and her family learned she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

“I didn’t look scared, but on the inside I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have cancer,’ so I was scared,” Diyaa (pronounced Dee-ya) recalled.

Armstrong Troop 5404 Earns Bronze Award

Community – May 24, 2017

Courtesy Armstrong Troop 5404

After a year of planning, organizing, and managing, Girl Scout Troop 5404 earned their Bronze award with a Fun Run Club.

May 5 marked the last day of this troop's hard work, which was topped off with juices provided by The Juice Bar and swag bags from Ivivva.

All participants started off the beautiful morning with a new Fun Run Club t-shirt then followed with stretching, running, games, and breakfast. The day was a huge success and all who participated jump started their day off feeling healthy.

CFT Announces First Hughes Award Winner

Business / Community – May 23, 2017

Jack Kinnebrew (center) celebrates his award with Monica Egert Smith and Dave Scullin (Courtesy Communities Foundation of Texas)

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) announced that Jack M. Kinnebrew of Strasburger & Price, LLP has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the first Vester Hughes Award, which was established to honor individuals who most embody the spirit of the late, respected tax lawyer, Vester T. Hughes, Jr.

CFT works with families, companies, and nonprofits to strengthen the community through a variety of charitable funds and strategic grant making initiatives.

Two UP Scouts Earn Eagle Honors

Community – May 23, 2017

Ethan Lilly

Boy Scout Troop 70 recently awarded UP resident and Highland Park High School junior Ethan K. Lilly the rank of Eagle Scout.

For his Eagle project, Lilly collaborated with the Red Cross and the Visiting Nurses Association to replace and install smoke alarms in 15 homes of Elderly Meals on Wheels clients. He and his team installed over 45 smoke alarms. Lilly also raised money to give each household a new and safe portable heater.

Adam Johnson

Troop 70 also awarded University Park’s Adam M. Johnson the highest rank scouting offers. Johnson, who is a member of the Order of the Arrow, attends Highland Park High School as well. He is the son of Kristin and Mike Johnson and brother of Emily Johnson and Drew Johnson, also a Boy Scout.

For his Eagle Project, Johnson designed, built, and installed two bookcases for Incarnation House, which serves the needs of at-risk high school students with after-school programming that helps to develop essential life skills.  He created a library dedicated to Blake Anderson, a former Eagle Scout and member of the Church of the Incarnation.

Socialite of the Century

Community – May 21, 2017

Former society columnist, Agness Robertson, still adored by many. (Photo: Daniel Driensky) Click "read more" to view the full photo gallery.

Attending even half the social events in Dallas would be like a full-time job.

For Agness Robertson, it was just that.

For nearly 20 years, Agness was the People Newspapers’ society editor. Along with her photographer husband, Tom, the two often attended up to five events a day.

Her weekly columns, which were all branded with a caricature of her and Tom, detailed exactly what happened at those events; from what someone wore to what the small talk was, she knew it all.

Tom took the pictures – Agness covered everything else. They were a staple not only to the newspaper but also to Dallas society.

